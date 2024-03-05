BioWorld - Tuesday, March 5, 2024
China NMPA approves 40 innovative new drugs in 2023

March 5, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) cleared 40 novel innovative drugs in 2023, of which nearly half were cancer therapies, marking a significant increase from the 21 new class 1 drugs approved in 2022.
