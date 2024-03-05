BioWorld - Tuesday, March 5, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

EMA validates two filings for Daiichi-Astrazeneca’s ADC

March 5, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
The EMA validated two marketing approval applications of Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and Astrazeneca plc’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) datopotamab deruxtecan (dato-dxd) on Mar. 4, for two types of lung and breast cancer.
BioWorld Asia Regulatory Cancer Oncology Antibody-drug conjugate Europe Japan BLA EMA FDA Phase III