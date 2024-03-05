BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, March 5, 2024
EMA validates two filings for Daiichi-Astrazeneca’s ADC
March 5, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
The EMA validated two marketing approval applications of Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and Astrazeneca plc’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) datopotamab deruxtecan (dato-dxd) on Mar. 4, for two types of lung and breast cancer.
