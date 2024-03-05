BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Home
Takeda, Biological E. partner to widen global access to Qdenga
Takeda, Biological E. partner to widen global access to Qdenga
March 5, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
In a move to widen global access to its Qdenga dengue vaccine, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is partnering with India’s Biological E. Ltd. to manufacture Qdenga (TAK-003).
