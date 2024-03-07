BioWorld - Thursday, March 7, 2024
Cancer

Nuvalent patents ROS1 and/or ALK inhibitors

March 6, 2024
No Comments
Nuvalent Inc. has disclosed new heteroaromatic macrocyclic ether compounds acting as proto-oncogene tyrosine-protein kinase ROS (ROS1; MCF3) and/or ALK tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents