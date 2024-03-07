BioWorld - Thursday, March 7, 2024
Breaking News: Explore BioWorld’s comprehensive infographics collectionSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Remynd discloses new compounds for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

March 6, 2024
No Comments
Work at Remynd NV has led to the synthesis of (aza)spiroheptane derivatives potentially useful for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents