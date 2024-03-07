BioWorld - Thursday, March 7, 2024
Cancer

Shanghai Huilun Pharmaceutical reports PARP-1 degradation PROTACs

March 6, 2024
No Comments
Shanghai Huilun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has patented proteolysis targeting chimeric compounds (PROTACs) comprising E3 ubiquitin ligase cereblon (CRBN)-binding moiety covalently linked to poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1)-binding moiety through a linker.
