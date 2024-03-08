BioWorld - Friday, March 8, 2024
Other news to note for March 7, 2024

March 7, 2024
Additional early-stage research and drug discovery news in brief, from: Antion Biosciences, Aslan Pharmaceuticals, Coya Therapeutics, Cantargia, Immunitybio, Umecrine Cognition, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Rezolute.
