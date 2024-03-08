Shares of Cambridge, Mass.-based Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) were trading at $3.30, down $15.67, or 82%, after the firm disclosed top-line results from Phoenix, a global, 48-week, randomized, placebo-controlled phase III trial with Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol), also known as AMX-0035 and as Albrioza in Canada, in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The compound missed its primary and secondary endpoints. Amylyx will meet with regulators to decide what to do next. The FDA cleared Relyvrio for ALS in September 2022, based on phase II data from the study called Centaur. Conditional clearance in Canada happened in June of the same year. Promotion has been paused, and Amylyx said the options ahead include withdrawing the drug from the market

February's $22B marks second-highest funding month on record

In February, the biopharma industry sustained the positive momentum observed in January, with total financings increasing 105.94%, reaching $22.3 billion compared to $10.83 billion the first month of the year. The amount positions February as the second-highest month in BioWorld’s records, trailing only May 2020, which saw $23.98 billion in total financings.

‘Unexpected’ adcom to delay Lilly’s donanemab in Alzheimer’s

A first-quarter 2024 launch for Alzheimer’s drug donanemab appears to be off the table as Eli Lilly and Co. disclosed a last-minute decision by the U.S. FDA to convene an advisory committee to review data from the phase III Trailblazer-ALZ 2 trial. No date has been set yet for the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee, which is expected to discuss safety and efficacy results, including the phase III study’s limited-duration dosing regimen that allowed patients to complete treatment based on an assessment of amyloid plaque and the inclusion of participants based on tau levels.

Biden: US drug prices ‘wrong and I’m ending it’

In what was more of a campaign speech accompanied by frequent chants of “four more years,” U.S. President Joe Biden loaded the annual State of the Union address March 7 with what sounded like campaign promises for a second term. Among those promises were calls to Congress to expand the prescription drug price provisions of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Americans continue to pay more for prescription drugs than people in any other country, Biden said, adding, “It’s wrong and I’m ending it.” The president’s proposals included more than doubling the number of drugs selected for Medicare negotiations each year under the IRA so 500 drugs would be subject to the negotiations over the next decade. That’s 50 drugs per year. He claimed the expansion would deliver a total of $200 billion in savings.

Radiopharm explores αvβ6 integrin target for pancreatic cancer

After spending 20 years at Novartis, Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. CEO Riccardo Canevari told BioWorld that when he joined Radiopharm he wanted to focus on something different within radiopharmaceuticals where no one was playing. “I believe these new modalities are at the beginning of their potential, much like in the immuno-oncology space years ago. That’s a nice place to be,” he said, but it’s not only about competition, it’s also about understanding what other companies are doing and if there is a disease area or a mechanism of action that is not being explored, he said.

Yuhan to pay ₩208B for Cyrus-Kanaph’s SOS1 inhibitor for cancer

Yuhan Corp., of Seoul, South Korea, added a new potential cancer drug to its oncology pipeline, licensing a son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1) inhibitor co-developed by Cyrus Therapeutics Inc. and Kanaph Therapeutics Inc. for ₩208 billion (US$156.3 million). Under terms of the deal announced March 7, Yuhan will pay an up-front fee of ₩6 billion and potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, along with royalties based on net sales, to gain rights to the cancer drug candidate. Dubbed CYRS-1645, the SOS1 inhibitor was co-discovered by Songpa-gu, Seoul-based Cyrus and Yongsan-gu, Seoul-based Kanaph to target abnormal activating mutations of KRAS and EGFR in various tumors.

