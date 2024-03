UK-China investment and licensing deals ‘mutually beneficial’

Foreign investment in China’s biopharma sector is beginning to pick up after the hit of severe pandemic restrictions, and as Western governments look to revive trading relationships following a spate of diplomatic rows. While the geopolitical tensions remain, the mantra from Europe is not to de-couple, but to de-risk. Following a policy review in 2023, the U.K. government position is that a positive two-way trade and investment relationship with China is “mutually beneficial.”