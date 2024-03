$182M for Sionna’s ‘new standard of care’ in cystic fibrosis

Sionna Therapeutics Inc.’s approach with small molecules in cystic fibrosis (CF) yielded the Boston-based firm an upsized and oversubscribed $182 million series C financing. The company is working on drugs that could fully restore the function of the CF transmembrane conductance regulator protein by stabilizing the first nucleotide-binding domain (NBD1). Four compounds are expected to enter the clinic this year – three NBD1 stabilizers and one ICL4 modulator.