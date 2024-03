Sandoz’s denosumab biosimilars challenge Amgen with US FDA nod

The biosimilars revolution continues with the U.S. FDA’s approval of the first denosumab biosimilars: Wyost (denosumab-bbdz) and Jubbonti (denosumab-bbdz) from Sandoz Inc. for treating osteoporosis and to prevent bone problems in cancer. The approval puts up a strong challenge to Amgen Inc.’s Prolia, the first biologic for osteoporosis, and Xgeva, for bone cancer.