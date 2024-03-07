GMP violations lead to US charges

A heads up for the biopharma and med-tech industries: The U.S. government is going beyond warning letters to slap companies for violating the FDA’s good manufacturing practice (GMP) regulations. KVK Research Inc., a U.S.-based generic drug manufacturer, pleaded guilty March 6 to two misdemeanor counts of violating the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act by introducing adulterated drugs into interstate commerce. As part of the plea, the company agreed to pay a proposed fine and forfeiture amount of $1.5 million.