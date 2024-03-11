Wegovy (semaglutide) has racked up another indication. The U.S. FDA approved the injectable for reducing risk of major adverse cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke and for long-term weight management. The mighty GLP-1 receptor agonist from Novo Nordisk A/S was already approved for those age 12 and older who are obese and for some overweight adults with weight-related problems. The new approval was based on the phase III Select cardiovascular outcomes study of adding 2.4 mg of Wegovy or a placebo to the cardiovascular standard of care in overweight and obese adults who already had cardiovascular disease and did not have diabetes. The data showed Wegovy significantly reduced cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack and non-fatal stroke.

Sensorion scores in phase IIa for hearing loss with SENS-401

Sensorion SA met the primary endpoint in its proof-of-concept phase IIa trial with SENS-401 for residual hearing preservation after cochlear implant. Also known as arazasetron, the orally available small molecule was given twice daily to patients with moderately severe to profound hearing impairment. A total of 28 patients have been randomized and 25 patients have been given a cochlear implant – 16 in the treated arm and nine in the control non-treated arm. The presence of SENS-401 at a level compatible with potential therapeutic efficacy has been confirmed in all of the patients sampled seven days after the start of treatment. The Montpelier, France-based firm said a full data readout will be published in the third quarter of this year. The drug is believed to have calcineurin inhibiting properties and could attenuate cisplatin-induced hearing loss.

New schizophrenia target draws Boehringer in €755M Sosei deal

Sosei Group Corp. is getting €25 million (US$27.3 million) up front in a global collaboration and option-to-license deal with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH aimed at developing GPR52 agonists, a new target for schizophrenia that could potentially address positive, negative and cognitive symptoms at the same time. Beyond the up-front payment, Sosei’s Heptares group is eligible for an option exercise payment of €60 million and potential development, regulatory and commercialization milestones of up to €670 million. Boehringer picks up the right to exclusively license the portfolio of GPR52 agonists following completion of a lead candidate, HTL-0048149, which is in phase I testing.

Celltrion files for US approval of Xolair biosimilar, CT-P39

South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc. submitted a BLA to the U.S. FDA on March 10 to gain approval for its Xolair (omalizumab; Novartis AG) biosimilar, CT-P39, across major indications of asthma, food allergy and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). “CT-P39 is identical to Xolair with respect to concentration and presentation,” Incheon-based Celltrion wrote on clinicaltrials.gov. “The 150 mg of drug product (CT-P39) will have the same pharmaceutical form and strength as 150 mg Xolair (in a prefilled syringe for subcutaneous injection) and is intended to have a similar quality profile compared with Xolair.” Xolair was the first and only FDA approved anti-immunoglobulin E therapy indicated for moderate to severe persistent allergic asthma beginning in June 2003 as a subcutaneous formulation dosed over 20 to 50 minutes.

AD/PD 2024: Insights into biological processes underlying neuronal dysfunction

The third day of the AD/PD 2024 conference in Lisbon started with a plenary lecture given by Professor Howard Fillit entitled, “Translating the biology of aging into new therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease.” Fillit, a recognized neuroscientist and geriatrician, and co-founder of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, pointed to the geroscience hypothesis which postulates that targeting aging processes may result in preventive and therapeutic options for diseases of old age, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD). “Executive and cognitive functions peak at age 20 and by the time of 60 years old, there has been [about a] 50% loss of some cognitive functions,” he told the audience.

The ‘data desert’ of pediatric HIV

Several presentations at the 31st Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2024) held in Denver from March 3 to 6, 2024, focused on childhood HIV and highlighted the lack of pediatric data. The epicenter of this pandemic in the youngest is in the southern region of the African continent. However, there are few studies for children with HIV, mostly for the northern hemisphere. Data from southern regions are scarce and the analysis from adults cannot be extrapolated to children. According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), there are 2.58 million children living with HIV in the world. But who is considered a child in HIV research?

Also in the news

