Obesity data stir excitement for Novo Nordisk’s oral amycretin

Phase I data of oral amycretin, a co-agonist of GLP-1 and amylin receptors from Novo Nordisk A/S, showed a 13.1% reduction in body weight at 12 weeks vs. 1.1% for placebo, pushing shares of the Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company to their highest levels to date.