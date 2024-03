Stuff of ‘science fiction’ driving US-China biotech race

Superhuman soldiers. Designer babies. Genetically tailored weapons. Mind-control. A foreign database containing the DNA of every person on the planet. The list reads like the plot of a science fiction horror story, but there’s no fiction involved. These are real threats from China raised by members of the U.S. House Select Committee on the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) at a March 7 hearing on the growing stakes of the bioeconomy and American national security.