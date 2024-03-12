BioWorld - Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Cancer

Hotspot Therapeutics describes new MALT1 inhibitors for cancer

March 11, 2024
Hotspot Therapeutics Inc. has identified mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation protein 1 (MALT1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
