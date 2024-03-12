BioWorld - Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Fochon Biosciences presents new Bcl-2 mutant inhibitors

March 11, 2024
Fochon Biosciences Ltd. has divulged apoptosis regulator Bcl-2 (D103E mutant and D103Y mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease and cancer.
