BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Monday, March 18, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Med-tech funding skyrockets more than 175% year over year
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Med-tech financings February 2024
Med-tech funding skyrockets more than 175% year over year
March 18, 2024
By
Amanda Lanier
The med-tech financing landscape in 2024 has shown remarkable improvement over last year, with $4.62 billion raised in the initial two months, an increase of 176.62% from the $1.67 billion raised during the same period in 2023.
BioWorld MedTech
Analysis and data insight
Financings
IPO