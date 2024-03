Device makers back on US FDA’s warning letter radar screen

The U.S. FDA posted two warning letters to device makers in the second week of March 2024, one each to Exactech Inc., of Gainesville, Fla., and the other to Nobles Medical Technology II Inc., of Fountain Valley, Calif. The themes of these warnings are entirely different, with Noble receiving a warning regarding clinical trial oversight and Exactech taking a hit for routine good manufacturing compliance issues, showing that the FDA is active in the post-COVID compliance realm.