Thermology raising funds to prevent diabetic foot ulcers, amputations

Thermology Health Ltd. is looking to raise £3 million to £4 million (US$3.8 million to US$5 million) to help bring its thermal imaging technology to patients to better diagnose and prevent diabetic foot ulcers, Yuval Yashiv, CEO told BioWorld. The company’s AI-driven remote patient monitoring platform measures the temperature of the skin on the foot and detects whether an ulcer is forming, thereby preventing thousands of foot amputations and significantly reducing health care costs, said Yashiv.