Med-tech deals February 2024

February sees rise in med-tech deal volume while value dips from last year

Med-tech deal value in February jumped to $255.61 million, an increase of 137.23% from the $107.75 million in deals from January, yet below the 2023 monthly average of $886.13 million. On the M&A front, med-tech transactions hit their lowest point since May 2019, totaling only $16 million.