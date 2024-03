FDA urges avoidance of plastic syringes made by firms in China

The U.S. FDA has followed up on reports of problematic syringes made by several companies in mainland China, recommending that U.S. suppliers, consumers and health care organizations stop using these products unless no alternatives are available. The agency said it has issued warning letters to three of these companies, at least one of which appears to have been the supplier of Monoject syringes that have been the subjects of recent FDA recalls.