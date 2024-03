US district court issues judgment against Renovacare for SEC charges

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Renovacare Inc., has come to terms over allegations that the company engaged in what the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said was a pump-and-dump scheme designed to defraud the company’s investors. The initial SEC complaint dated May 28, 2021, alleges that Renovacare and company executives began making misleading statements to investors as far back as July 2017, making this yet another cautionary tale of duplicitousness in life science startups.