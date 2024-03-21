European Commission blasted for action on Illumina-Grail merger

An advocate general (AG) for the E.U. Court of Justice did not mince words in calling out the European Commission for its “very significant extension of the scope of the Merger Regulation and of the commission’s jurisdiction” in reviewing Illumina Inc.’s $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail LLC. AG Nicholas Emiliou opined that the commission’s decisions on the transaction should be annulled. While not binding, such opinion are generally followed by the E.U.’s highest court. If the opinion is borne out in a final judgment, expected this year, it would eliminate the $500 million fine assessed against Illumina and the requirement to financially backstop Grail.