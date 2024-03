Johnson Matthey to sell medical device business for $700M

Johnson Matthey plc agreed to sell its medical device components business to Montagu Private Equity for £550 million ($700 million) on a cash-free, debt-free basis. For Montagu, the deal is part of its expanding health care portfolio. Earlier in 2024 the private equity firm, which is the primary shareholder in RTI Surgical Inc., acquired Cook Biotech Inc. from Cook Medical Inc. and merged the two companies.