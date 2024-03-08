BioWorld - Friday, March 8, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Centaur doesn’t hold as Amylyx’s Relyvrio phase III fails in ALS

March 8, 2024
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Tweaks made to the design of the phase III trial called Phoenix (vs. the narrowly positive phase II Centaur study) with Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate plus taurursodiol) didn’t work. Now, the Cambridge, Mass.-based firm is facing possible withdrawal of the treatment from the U.S. and Canada, where it’s known as Albrioza. Shares of Amylyx (NASDAQ: AMLX) closed March 8 at $3.36, down $15.61, or 82.3%, after the firm disclosed top-line results from Phoenix, a global, 48-week, randomized, placebo-controlled phase III effort with Relyvrio, also known as AMX-0035.
BioWorld Clinical Musculoskeletal Neurology/psychiatric