Friday, March 8, 2024
'Unexpected' adcom to delay Lilly's donanemab in Alzheimer's
‘Unexpected’ adcom to delay Lilly’s donanemab in Alzheimer’s
March 8, 2024
By
Jennifer Boggs
A first-quarter 2024 launch for Alzheimer’s drug donanemab appears to be off the table as Eli Lilly and Co. disclosed a last-minute decision by the U.S. FDA to convene an advisory committee to review data from the phase III Trailblazer-ALZ 2 trial.
