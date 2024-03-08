BioWorld - Friday, March 8, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

‘Unexpected’ adcom to delay Lilly’s donanemab in Alzheimer’s

March 8, 2024
By Jennifer Boggs
No Comments
A first-quarter 2024 launch for Alzheimer’s drug donanemab appears to be off the table as Eli Lilly and Co. disclosed a last-minute decision by the U.S. FDA to convene an advisory committee to review data from the phase III Trailblazer-ALZ 2 trial.
BioWorld Regulatory Neurology/psychiatric Antibody U.S. BLA FDA