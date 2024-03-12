BioWorld - Tuesday, March 12, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patents

Lyndra extends shelf life of its Lynx oral drug delivery platform

March 11, 2024
By Simon Kerton
Watertown, Mass.-based Lyndra Therapeutics Inc. is seeking patent protection for gastric residence drug delivery systems with improved shelf lives through their inclusion of a metal core.
BioWorld MedTech Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Gastrointestinal U.S. Patents