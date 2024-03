Novo’s Wegovy adds another indication with FDA approval

Wegovy (semaglutide) has racked up another indication. The U.S. FDA approved the injectable for reducing risk of major adverse cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack or stroke and for long-term weight management. The approval expands the drug’s potential. The mighty glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist from Novo Nordisk A/S was already approved for those age 12 and older who are obese and for some overweight adults with weight-related problems.