Dermatologic

STAT6 degradation of IL-4/13: preclinical data in atopic dermatitis

In allergic diseases, STAT6 is a critical transcription factor in the IL-4 and IL-13 signaling pathways and the key driver of Th2 inflammation. Because STAT6 functions through protein-protein and protein-DNA interactions, selectively and potently inhibiting STAT6 with traditional small-molecule inhibitors has been a challenge. However, it is well suited for a targeted protein degradation approach, whereby a binding event is adequate to direct degradation.