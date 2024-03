Endocrine/Metabolic

Fractyl Health reports preclinical data supporting RJVA-001 and Rejuva pancreatic gene therapy platform

Fractyl Health Inc. has reported promising new preclinical findings supporting RJVA-001, the first clinical candidate in its Rejuva pancreatic gene therapy platform. The company’s GLP-1 gene therapy candidate has potential to treat metabolic diseases, including obesity and type 2 diabetes.