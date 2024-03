Cancer

NIH grant supports Lamassu Bio’s SA-53 for p53 wild-type sarcomas

Lamassu Bio Inc. has been awarded a $2.05 million grant from the NIH and National Cancer Institute (NCI) for the development of SA-53 as a treatment for p53 wild-type sarcomas. SA-53 is designed to trigger the body’s natural defense mechanism p53 by blocking MDM2, a protein that deactivates p53 and contributes to treatment resistance.