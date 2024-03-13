BioWorld - Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Bis-substituted aromatic amide derivative shows potent antibiotic activity in models of MRSA infection

March 13, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Henan University and affiliated organizations disclosed the discovery of new bis-substituted aromatic amides as potent antibiotic agents.
BioWorld Science Infection