Cancer

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals patents new CBLB inhibitors to treat cancer

March 13, 2024
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has disclosed E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase CBL-B (CBLB) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
