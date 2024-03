Neurology/Psychiatric

Agenebio describes new GABRA5 positive allosteric modulators

Agenebio Inc. has identified benzodiazepine derivatives acting as GABA(A) receptor subunits α5β3γ2 (GABRA5) positive allosteric modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress, autism, substance abuse and dependence, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, among others.