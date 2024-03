Cancer

Recursion Pharmaceuticals discovers RBM39 modulators for renal cell carcinoma

Recursion Pharmaceuticals LLC has described molecular glue degraders comprising DDB1- and CUL4-associated factor 15 (DCAF15) and RNA-binding protein 39 (RBM39) protein acting as RBM39 degradation inducers and RBM39/DCAF15 interaction inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma.