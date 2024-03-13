BioWorld - Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Newco news

Immunoscape to develop new, safe TCR therapies for solid tumors

March 12, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Seven years since the first approval of two chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies for hematological cancers, U.S. and Singapore-based Immunoscape Pte Ltd. is looking to develop novel T-cell receptor (TCR) therapeutics for solid tumors.
