Shionogi’s oral COVID-19 antiviral wins full approval in Japan

March 12, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Shionogi & Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, gained standard approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for Xocova (ensitrelvir fumaric acid) on March 5, making it the first COVID-19 antiviral to win full approval in the country.
