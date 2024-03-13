BioWorld - Wednesday, March 13, 2024
US DOJ sets more aggressive course for qui tam activity

March 12, 2024
By Mark McCarty
U.S. deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco recently outlined some new programs related to federal enforcement across the economy, including some novel elements related to artificial intelligence.
