Recoded organisms pioneer Pearl Bio signs $1B Merck deal

Technology of genomically recoded organisms borne out of Yale and Stanford university laboratories and housed at Khosla Ventures-backed Pearl Bio received validation on March 12 through a $1 billion deal signed with Merck & Co. Inc. Cambridge, Mass.-based Pearl, which emerged from stealth last year, is eligible for the funds through up-front, option and milestone payments, plus potential royalties on sales of deal-related products that gain approval. The synthetic biology company aims to create a new class of multi-functionalized therapeutics with tunable properties. The deal with Rahway, N.J.-based Merck will focus on new cancer biologics.