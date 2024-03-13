‘Second’ language speaks well of Regulus phase Ib kidney bid

With a second batch of phase Ib data from the trial testing RGLS-8429 in hand from Regulus Therapeutics Inc., Wall Street is looking forward to results from the third cohort in midyear and weighing prospects with the compound in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. Screening of the fourth cohort will start during the second quarter. Meanwhile, the company has begun to mull a pivotal phase II trial that would launch in the middle of next year, and may help with accelerated approval by the U.S. FDA.