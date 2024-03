Neurology/Psychiatric

At AD/PD 2024, a look at how things go right

Advances in understanding the processes underlying brain neurodegeneration have allowed lots of new treatment and prevention strategies to begin to flourish. Several presentations at the 2024 Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases Conference recently held in Lisbon reflect that eyes are now on some individuals who, despite showing pathological signs in their brains, stay cognitively healthy across several endogenous mechanisms of resilience.