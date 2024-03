Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Sangamo reports primate data with neurotropic AAV capsid variant STAC-BBB

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has reported data from nonhuman primate (NHP) studies showing the potential of its proprietary AAV capsid variant, STAC-BBB, as a neurotropic capsid when administered intravenously at clinically relevant doses. STAC-BBB outperformed results for other evaluated neurotropic capsid variants.