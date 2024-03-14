BioWorld - Thursday, March 14, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Asgard Therapeutics financing to advance in vivo cell reprogramming

March 14, 2024
No Comments
Asgard Therapeutics AB has announced a €30 million (US$32.7 million) series A financing to advance its first-in-class in vivo cell reprogramming platform for immuno-oncology.
BioWorld Science Financings Gene therapy Cancer Immuno-oncology Series A