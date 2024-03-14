BioWorld - Thursday, March 14, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Immune

Imunon files IND application for COVID-19 booster

March 14, 2024
No Comments
Imunon Inc. has filed an IND application with the FDA seeking clearance to begin a phase I study of IMNN-101 as a seasonal COVID-19 booster vaccine.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Immune Coronavirus Vaccine FDA IND