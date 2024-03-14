BioWorld - Thursday, March 14, 2024
Neurology/Psychiatric

Xgene gains Australian clearance for phase I study of XG-2002

March 14, 2024
Xgene Pharmaceutical Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Xgene Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., has received approval in Australia to initiate a phase I trial of the selective TRPM8 blocker XG-2002 (RQ-00434739).
