Novartis gets its Due in IFM deal

Nine-year-old IFM Therapeutics LLC has notched yet another big deal as Novartis AG will acquire all the outstanding capital stock of IFM Due Inc., a subsidiary of privately held IFM in an agreement that began five years ago. The newest deal brings IFM $90 million up front and makes it eligible for up to $745 million in milestone payments for a deal value of $835 million.