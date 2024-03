Adcom to weigh CAR T benefit in myeloma against early deaths

There’s no denying that Johnson & Johnson’s Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) show clinical benefit as they seek to move up in the line of treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. But the question that will be put to the U.S. FDA’s Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee March 15 is whether the benefit outweighs a risk of early deaths seen with both CAR T therapies.