HIV/AIDS

AM-80 enhances NK cytotoxicity against HIV-infected CD4+ T cells

Retinoids are derivatives of vitamin A that target the retinoid receptors and induce antiproliferative effects and cell death. George Washington University has tested a series of different retinoids, including alitretinoin, tazarotene and AM-80, also known as tamibarotene, for their efficacy against HIV-infected CD4+ T cells regarding their ability to enhance the cytotoxic effect of NK cells.