Neurology/Psychiatric

Ono and Sibylla collaborate in neurological disorders

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has entered into a collaboration agreement with Sibylla Biotech SpA to generate novel drug candidates for neurological disorders. Under this collaboration, Sibylla will utilize its proprietary Pharmacological Protein Inactivation by Folding Intermediates Targeting (PPI-FIT) protein degradation technology platform.